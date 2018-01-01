Ministers Cannot Name A Single Country That Asked UK For A Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Ministers steering the UK towards Brexit cannot point to a single country that has expressed an interest in striking a free trade deal.

With the second set of negotiations set to accelerate in 2018, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will be stepping up efforts to find trade deals the UK can sign after Brexit in 2019.

But when challenged by Labour MP Stella Creasy over which foreign governments were queuing up to trade with the UK, his department floundered.

Greg Hands, Trade Minister, refused to list any country after Creasy’s Parliamentary Question, saying that “the UK has met with a wide range of countries to discuss various aspects of our trading relationship.”

Creasy, a leading supporter of the pro-single market campaign Open Britain, said: “The Prime Minister wants us to believe that the economic damage of leaving the EU will be made up by concluding trade deals around the world – but her own trade minister can’t point to a single country that has expressed an interest in a free trade deal with Britain.

“We all procrastinate from time to time, but Liam Fox is taking it to another level. It’s extraordinary that so little progress has been made eighteen months on since the referendum.