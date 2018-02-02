Five people are dead after two French military helicopters crashed in the southeast of the country on Friday, local authorities have said.

A rescue operation is reportedly under way to find a sixth passenger at the crash site in the Var region, around 30 miles northwest of Saint-Tropez, Sky News said.

The tragedy occurred on the shores of Lake Carcès, near Veolia station, according to local media reports.

The helicopters were said to belong to an army flight training school.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.