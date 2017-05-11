A dad-of-two has opened up about the rush of emotions he feels when looking at photos of his youngest daughter and her best friend.

American journalist Frank Somerville, often talks on Facebook about his youngest child, who he and his wife adopted when she was a baby.

He shared two photos of his daughter (on the left in the photo below) with her best friend Kendall, explaining that they were born two weeks apart and have been best buds ever since.

“This is the way I want the world to be,” he wrote on 9 May.