Fraser Nelson has come under fire for suggesting that austerity was in fact good for poorer people.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the editor of the Spectator magazine, responded to former chief secretary to the Treasury Liam Byrne’s views on austerity.

Byrne said: “We’ve now got this country where big companies are sitting on cash and people are sleeping on the streets.

“That’s what was rejected at this election, people want a much more prudent mix of public investment, fair tax rises and some common sense on spending savings.”