Freddie Flintoff's Wife Rachael Seriously Overshares, Revealing Why Her Husband Wears A Fitbit During Sex

Freddie Flintoff’s wife Rachael has properly overshared about their sex lives, revealing the cricketer often wears his Fitbit during their intimate moments.

Rachel admitted the moment is sometimes ruined by her husband’s fitness device, who claimed he keeps it on so all of his exercise is recorded.

EMPICS Entertainment Rachel and Freddie at an event last year

Speaking to Freddie on new Channel 4 show ‘Married To A Celebrity: The Survival Guide’, Rachael said (via The Mirror): “This is the weirdest and most wrong out of everything you do.

“Robbie Savage bought him a Fitbit for Christmas but there’s certain intimate moments in the bedroom, you should take your Fitbit off.”

She continued: “Things are happening and then your husband’s wrist is flashing telling him his heartbeat and how hard he’s working. It’s really wrong.

“It’s putting me off though. It’s like you’re seeing it as another training session rather than anything else. It’s really not nice.”

Explaining how he has to monitor every type of exercise to help him burn 4,000 calories a day, Freddie explained: “I just want to get my steps in! When I get excited my legs start going, the steps go on.

“But if I try a bit harder, I can get to 4,000 calories.”

Sounds exhausting to us.

