30 Hour Free Childcare Policy In Chaos As High-Rent Areas Hardest-Hit By Delays

Tracey Brabin Shadow Early Years Minister Tracy Brabin said the free childcare policy is "seriously under-funded"

The chaotic rollout of 30 hours’ free childcare policy hit families in high-rent metropolitan areas the hardest, HuffPost UK can reveal. Inner London, Outer London, East of England and the South East suffered most from the botched policy launch in September, with as many as 40% of parents unable to access the free childcare promised to them by Theresa May. Cities in the Midlands and Yorkshire were also left with a vast shortage of places, with cash-strapped providers telling the Government they would have to charge for a place or face running at a loss. The Government has also admitted 10% of eligible families across the country were still unable to access free childcare today, more than two months on from the policy’s launch. Labour’s shadow early years minister Tracy Brabin MP said: “This is yet more evidence that the Government’s 30 hour free childcare policy is seriously under-funded, something that is being felt particularly starkly in areas where property costs are typically higher.

Childcare number Huge chunks of working parents were unable to access free childcare when the policy launched in September

“This has clearly led to a situation where families in these four regions have been disproportionately affected. Too many have been unable to find a genuinely free childcare place, or a provider that suits their family. “High quality childcare can be transformative and no child should miss out because of their postcode.” Theresa May’s policy of up to 30 hours’ free childcare for three and four-year-olds was aimed at getting more parents back to work, but opponents have called it undeliverable. Children and Families Minister Robert Goodwill told the Commons this week that the Government had increased the funding to £4.94 on average from £4.56. He claimed nurseries who were still unable to afford the policy were rare, telling MPs: “I have met a number of nurseries that seem to be outliers that, unlike most, are unable to deliver for that price. We have asked them to supply detailed information to find out why that is.” Brabin claimed Goodwill had, in fact, visited just three nurseries to discuss the rollout and said the minister must listen to childcare providers. The Pre-school Learning Alliance, a group campaigning on behalf of nurseries, carried out research in August which showed that as many as 74% of providers still could not afford to offer places at the new price. Neil Leitch, the Alliance’s chief executive, said: “It’s simply not possible that only a small handful of childcare providers are struggling to deliver 30 hours when we hear daily stories of businesses struggling to stay open at current funding rates.

PA Archive/PA Images Children's Minister Robert Goodwill faces a barrage of criticism for the chaos surrounding the Government's 30 hours free childcare policy