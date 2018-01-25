People will be able to refill water bottles for free at tens of thousands of shops, cafes, businesses and water fountains across England under plans by the water industry.

The scheme aims to prevent the use of tens of millions of disposable plastic water bottles a year, as part of efforts to curb the “harmful tide of plastic waste” on land and in the seas.

Members of the public will be able to use an app on their phone to find the nearest refill point or look out for a special sign in shop windows as the nationwide scheme is rolled out, the Press Association reported.

The plans will see a network of high street retailers, coffee shops, businesses and local authorities offering free refill stations in every major city and town in England by 2021, industry body Water UK said.

Whitbread is the first company to sign up to the national scheme and has pledged to provide free drinking water for customers and passers-by in each of its 3,000 Costa Coffee and Premier Inn locations from March.

The national programme, which comes amid heightened public concern over plastic pollution in the world’s oceans and political pledges to tackle plastic waste, draws on the success of the Refill campaign.

The campaign has more than 1,600 refill stations across the UK, with some water companies taking part in local schemes: Anglian Water in Norwich, Northumbrian Water in Durham, South West Water in Cornwall and Bristol Water in Bristol.

In Bristol, where the scheme launched in September 2015, there are more than 200 refill points across the city centre.