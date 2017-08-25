Boots has been forced to apologise after staff in one of its branches refused to print photos from a Free The Nipple march.

The store in Tunbridge Wells reportedly refused to print photos taken by a protester at the Brighton Free The Nipple event, which took place last weekend.

The march saw more than 200 people take to the streets, many without bras or shirts, in order to protest for gender equality.

According to the organisers, the purpose of the march was to draw attention to the double standard that says that men may bare their chests where women may not, despite the prevalent sexualised images of women’s bodies everywhere in our media, in advertising and online.