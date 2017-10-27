Free Things To Do With Your Kids In London And The UK This November

Here are just some of the free family events happening around the UK this month.

November is the month for winter carnivals, bonfire nights and Christmas lights. With shorter daylight hours, the temptation may be to stay indoors - but a trip out with the family is a great way to bond and create happy memories together. And all the better for your mood and bank balance, if entry is free.

Alternatively, take an evening picnic and head to the nearest hill with amazing views - Hampstead Heath, Greenwich Park or Primrose Hill . (Don’t bring your own fireworks or Chinese lanterns, as these are now banned.)

As many as 100,000 people turn up each year, so keep your kids close. This is an all-day Guy Fawkes show, with a funfair from midday, food and drink stalls opening at 5pm and the fireworks kicking off at 8pm.

The prime spot to watch the fifth Big Boom is in front of City Hall, with fireworks launched from Norwich Castle. The display has been designed to bang and sparkle in time with the beat of the music playing.

Many of the most lavish firework displays are now ticketed events but, thankfully, there are still a few free and impressive firework shows.

4 November, 10am - 10pm

Bridgwater Carnival Day, Somerset

During the day, the streets will host jugglers, stilt walkers, street theatre, marching bands and children’s entertainment in the build up to the evening parade. The carnival procession of over 100 different floats will take two hours. The grand finale is the Squibbing display, unique to Bridgwater, in which 150 squibs (large fireworks strapped to a block of wood attached to a pole) are all lit at the same time in two rows down the High Street producing a dramatically long trail of fire.

4 November

Flaming Tar Barrels at Ottery St Mary, South Devon

Barrels soaked with tar are lit outside each of the town’s pubs and carried through the crowded streets and alleys in this spectacular custom which originated in the 17th century. One of the biggest bonfires in the South West , at over 10 metres high, is lit on the banks of the River Otter.

5 November, from 4pm

River of Light festival in Liverpool and the Wirral

The fireworks display itself, which is taking place from three barges in the middle of the River Mersey, is scheduled to start at 6:30pm, and over 200,000 spectators are expected. Celebrating the city’s Beatles’ heritage, the fireworks will be set to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Mann Island Atrium is the place to head with families, with lantern making workshops and glitter and UV face painting. There will be performances including drums, pyrotechnics, fire breathers, stilt walkers and acrobatics on The Strand and Princes Parade, followed by a carnival-style lantern parade.

On the Liverpool side, people will have a great view from the waterfront running from Alexandra Tower on Princes Parade to past the Arena and Convention Centre. In Wirral, people can view the show along the promenade right the way from New Brighton through to Seacombe and on to Woodside.

5 November, 5 - 9pm

Glasgow fireworks

Enjoy food and drink stalls and a funfair before the explosive free finale at Glasgow Green.

4 & 5 November,

Thrills and spills at Skegness Beach Race, Lincolnshire

The Skegness beach race has grown into one the largest off-road motocross events in the UK since the first race in 2010, making a fun spectator event. The circuit includes impressive mounds, jumps, waves, hoops, chicanes and fast natural sandy straights with kids, quads and sidecar (!) races on Saturday and adult solos on Sunday.

5 November, 6am - 4.30pm

Over 400 vintage cars driving from London to Brighton

For early bird Londoners, the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run is an unforgettable scene, especially for kids who are car enthusiasts. Cars congregate at Hyde Park from 6.00am with the first car departing at sunrise (7.02am) and the last car leaving by 8.30am. If that’s a little too early for you, check out other places to see the cavalcade en route. In Brighton the first cars cross the finish line at Madeira Drive on the seafront from 10.02am and the event officially closes at 4.30pm.

The world’s longest running motoring celebration, the Run commemorates the Locomotives on the Highway Act of 1896. It was this Act that raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ from 4 mph to 14mph and abolished the requirement for these vehicles to be preceded by a man on foot carrying a red flag. A red flag is still symbolically destroyed at the beginning of the Run.

7 November, 5pm

Oxford Street Christmas lights blaze on

You know Christmas is coming when Oxford Street is transformed by sparkly, glowing lights. This year, the shopping hub will be home to 1,778 decorations inspired by falling snowflakes. No news yet on which celeb will be pushing the button. Regent Street’s grand stretch will be lit up from 16 November.