All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    MTV EMAs 2017: Stage Invader Interrupts French Montana's Performance

    Security were forced to step in due to the disruption.

    13/11/2017 11:32 GMT | Updated 57 minutes ago

    French Montana got an unpleasant surprise at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (12 November), when his performance was crashed by a stage invader.

    Over the course of the evening, big-name British acts including Stormzy, Clean Bandit and Liam Payne took to the stage alongside international stars like Kesha and The Killers, with French Montana and Swae Lee putting in an appearance to perform their track, ‘Unforgettable’.

    However, their performance was briefly disrupted, thanks to the arrival of an uninvited guest.

    Towards the end of the performance, a man appeared behind the two rappers clutching a banner, which he attempted to unravel while bouncing around with French Montana’s many dancers.

    MTV
    French Montana on stage at Wembley Arena

    After some confusion, security finally arrived on the scene more than 15 seconds later to escort the mystery stage invader - who was reportedly trying to raise awareness for a Children In Need charity drive his YouTube channel, Trollstation, had set up - from the scene.

    This was one of two performances French Montana put in over the course of the evening, later returning to rap alongside Charli XCX and David Guetta, which went off without a hitch. 

    MTV
    Security deal with the situation

    The big winner at this year’s EMAs was Shawn Mendes, who took home four prizes including Best Artist and Best Song for ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ which he also performed during the ceremony.

    Meanwhile, Rita Ora did a stellar job presenting, managing to squeeze in a whopping 12 outfit changes, as well as a performance of her tracks ‘Your Song’ and ‘Anywhere’.

    Watch French Montana and Swae Lee’s EMAs performance, complete with stage invasion, above.

    14 Most Memorable Stage Invasions
    MORE:ukmusicMTV EMAsFrench Montana

    Conversations