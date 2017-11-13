French Montana got an unpleasant surprise at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (12 November), when his performance was crashed by a stage invader.

Over the course of the evening, big-name British acts including Stormzy, Clean Bandit and Liam Payne took to the stage alongside international stars like Kesha and The Killers, with French Montana and Swae Lee putting in an appearance to perform their track, ‘Unforgettable’.

However, their performance was briefly disrupted, thanks to the arrival of an uninvited guest.

Towards the end of the performance, a man appeared behind the two rappers clutching a banner, which he attempted to unravel while bouncing around with French Montana’s many dancers.