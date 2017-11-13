French Montana got an unpleasant surprise at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (12 November), when his performance was crashed by a stage invader.
Over the course of the evening, big-name British acts including Stormzy, Clean Bandit and Liam Payne took to the stage alongside international stars like Kesha and The Killers, with French Montana and Swae Lee putting in an appearance to perform their track, ‘Unforgettable’.
However, their performance was briefly disrupted, thanks to the arrival of an uninvited guest.
Towards the end of the performance, a man appeared behind the two rappers clutching a banner, which he attempted to unravel while bouncing around with French Montana’s many dancers.
After some confusion, security finally arrived on the scene more than 15 seconds later to escort the mystery stage invader - who was reportedly trying to raise awareness for a Children In Need charity drive his YouTube channel, Trollstation, had set up - from the scene.
This was one of two performances French Montana put in over the course of the evening, later returning to rap alongside Charli XCX and David Guetta, which went off without a hitch.
The big winner at this year’s EMAs was Shawn Mendes, who took home four prizes including Best Artist and Best Song for ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ which he also performed during the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Rita Ora did a stellar job presenting, managing to squeeze in a whopping 12 outfit changes, as well as a performance of her tracks ‘Your Song’ and ‘Anywhere’.
Watch French Montana and Swae Lee’s EMAs performance, complete with stage invasion, above.