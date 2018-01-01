If you’re anything like us, then New Year’s Day is good for one thing and one thing only: curling up in your duvet and wishing you’d put your best foot forward for the rest of the year.

Well, if that sounds anything like you - or even if it doesn’t, and you just fancy a few nostalgic chuckles to kick off 2018 - then Netflix has got you covered.

Yes, all 10 series of ‘Friends’ are now available on the UK streaming service.