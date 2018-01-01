If you’re anything like us, then New Year’s Day is good for one thing and one thing only: curling up in your duvet and wishing you’d put your best foot forward for the rest of the year.
Well, if that sounds anything like you - or even if it doesn’t, and you just fancy a few nostalgic chuckles to kick off 2018 - then Netflix has got you covered.
Yes, all 10 series of ‘Friends’ are now available on the UK streaming service.
Last week, UK Netflix dropped a hint that ‘Friends’ would be gifted to us before long, with this tweet that had all the subtlety of Joey Tribbiani clumsily asking someone, “how you doin’?”:
As ‘Friends’ fans grew excited over the rumours, Netflix confirmed the news right after midnight on New Year’s Eve, with a message referencing the show’s infamous catchy theme tune:
And so, if you made a couple of choice decisions on New Year’s Eve, we recommend firing up Netflix and reliving the many mistakes of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Chandler to make yourself feel a little bit better.
Despite the last episode (which should really be called ‘The One Where Rachel Got Off The Plane’ but that would probably have been a bit of a spoiler back in 2004) airing more than a decade ago, the appetite for ‘Friends’ has never really died down, with repeats showing constantly on Comedy Central here in the UK.
Last year, five members of the original cast appeared on television together for the first time since 2004, in a special show that paid tribute to US sitcom director extraordinaire, James Burrows.
Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, but did appear in a video message that aired during the special.