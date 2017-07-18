Frozen Bodies Of Swiss Couple Missing For 75 Years Found Perfectly Preserved On Glacier

The frozen bodies of a Swiss couple who went missing 75 years ago have been found perfectly preserved on a shrinking glacier in the Alps.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, who were parents to seven children, had left to milk their cows in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942.

Their youngest daughter Marceline Udry-Dumoulin told the Lausanne daily Le Matin: “We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day.”