January is notorious for breakups. But thankfully there’s a colouring book to help you grab single life by the horns in 2017.

Edwina McName’s latest book ‘Buh Bye Asshole’ will let you vent any post-breakup anger until you’re laughing in the face of your ex.

McName first shot onto our radars in 2016 with her hilarious “sweary” colouring books and her new selection of illustrations is equally potty-mouthed.

Phrases in the book include “too fab for your bullshit” and “row row row your boat, the fuck away from me”.