January is notorious for breakups. But thankfully there’s a colouring book to help you grab single life by the horns in 2017.
Edwina McName’s latest book ‘Buh Bye Asshole’ will let you vent any post-breakup anger until you’re laughing in the face of your ex.
McName first shot onto our radars in 2016 with her hilarious “sweary” colouring books and her new selection of illustrations is equally potty-mouthed.
Phrases in the book include “too fab for your bullshit” and “row row row your boat, the fuck away from me”.
McName’s new book is a digital collection, meaning customers can pay to download and print each image themselves, then create their own book from the phrases that most appeal to them.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, the illustrator said she creates funny drawings for her sweary series to relax in between creating more intricate illustrations.
“A lot of it is just my Irish humour and when I think of funny phrases I just draw what comes to mind,” she said.
“I think this book in particular is great for anyone going through a breakup because colouring is therapeutic but with this book you can laugh as you colour.”
Check out some of the images below or download the images from ‘Buh Bye Asshole’ via Etsy.
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName
-
Edwina McName