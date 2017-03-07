All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    07/03/2017 11:20 GMT

    These Funny Comics Perfectly Sum Up Life As A Reluctant Adult

    Yep, sounds about right.

    Sometimes when we’re sitting on our sofas, lovingly looking at our thriving indoor plants we can’t help but wonder: “how they hell did we become adults?”

    If, like us, you’ve been over the age of 18 for quite some time but are still unwilling to wave youth goodbye, Cristina Elena Vanko’s Instagram account  ‘100 days of Adulting’ is for you. 

    As the author of the book ‘Adult-ish’, Vanko has plenty of experience documenting the highs and lows of life as a reluctant adult.

    Check out a few of her funny comics below and you’ll feel like you’re nailing this “grown-up” thing in no time.

    Biggest pet peeve ever! 🙅🏼 #100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Greasy pizza was a bad decision last night. 🍕 #100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    When the roomie is away, I may or may not have Katy Perry solo dance parties... 💅🏻#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    I worked and got my phone fixed, how did you spend your day off? 😂 #100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Duvets are the devil! 👺#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    A selfie a day keeps the followers away 🍎 #100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Raise your hand if you actually use it! 🙋🏼 #100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    I dare you to keep your resolutions all year 'round! 🥂#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Raise your hand if you still got a crush on Ryan Gosling! 🙋🏼#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    The people who do this should be commended. 👕#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    I don't know about you, I have a little collection of plant babies! 🌱#100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    "Be prepared"— Scar (from the Lion King) 🎶 #the100daysofadulting

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Good night, y'all! 🌚#100daysofadulting #the100dayproject #100dayproject

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    Because when you're 18, you do what you want 🎤 #100daysofadulting #the100dayproject #100dayproject

    A post shared by 100daysofadulting (@100daysofadulting) on

    MORE:comedyLife Hacksyoung voicesWisdom

    Conversations