These Funny Comics Perfectly Sum Up Life As A Reluctant Adult

Sometimes when we’re sitting on our sofas, lovingly looking at our thriving indoor plants we can’t help but wonder: “how they hell did we become adults?”

If, like us, you’ve been over the age of 18 for quite some time but are still unwilling to wave youth goodbye, Cristina Elena Vanko’s Instagram account ‘100 days of Adulting’ is for you.

As the author of the book ‘Adult-ish’, Vanko has plenty of experience documenting the highs and lows of life as a reluctant adult.

Check out a few of her funny comics below and you’ll feel like you’re nailing this “grown-up” thing in no time.