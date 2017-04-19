PARENTS

Parents Receive Note From Seven-Year-Old's 'School' About Why He Needs To Play More Video Games

'Nathan has been doing good in all his classes.' 😏

19/04/2017 10:21
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

A seven-year-old boy thought he’d get one over on his mum and dad by forging a note to them about why he needs to play more video games.

Of course, the result was as hilarious as you’d expect.

The letter from “the school” started: “Dear parents, Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class!”

It gets better, guys. 

It went on: “If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!!!” 

View post on imgur.com

The letter continued: “Start letting him stay up all night and start tonight. He can play anything, computer, Wii, iPad, phone and any other electronick [sic].

“From, the school.”

Top marks for effort, Nathan. Sadly we don’t think the plan is foolproof. 

SEE ALSO:

Also on HuffPost

What Toddlers Want To Do

More:

Uk Parents Children School Funny Kids Funny Kids Notes
Suggest a correction
Comments
Parents Receive Note From Seven-Year-Old's 'School' About Why He Needs To Play More Video Games

CONVERSATIONS