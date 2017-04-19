A seven-year-old boy thought he’d get one over on his mum and dad by forging a note to them about why he needs to play more video games.
Of course, the result was as hilarious as you’d expect.
The letter from “the school” started: “Dear parents, Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class!”
It gets better, guys.
It went on: “If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!!!”
The letter continued: “Start letting him stay up all night and start tonight. He can play anything, computer, Wii, iPad, phone and any other electronick [sic].
“From, the school.”
Top marks for effort, Nathan. Sadly we don’t think the plan is foolproof.
Also on HuffPost
What Toddlers Want To Do
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK PARENTS
Newsletter
Advertisement