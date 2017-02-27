A couple decided to reveal they were expecting their second child by evicting their youngest daughter out of her cot.

The hilarious announcement, shared on Twitter by @gxldpevrls, shows a notice pinned to the side stating the little girl’s “only child status” will expire within 18 weeks.

“Please take further note that you are required to vacate the premises as a new tenant is expecting on 25 June 2017,” the note read.