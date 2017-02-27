A couple decided to reveal they were expecting their second child by evicting their youngest daughter out of her cot.
The hilarious announcement, shared on Twitter by @gxldpevrls, shows a notice pinned to the side stating the little girl’s “only child status” will expire within 18 weeks.
“Please take further note that you are required to vacate the premises as a new tenant is expecting on 25 June 2017,” the note read.
The notice was signed off as “Management, a.k.a mommy and da-da” and had a picture of the baby scan attached to the side.
Whether it was posed or natural, the child’s face just completes the announcement perfectly.
The photo has had more than 30,000 retweets and 52,000 likes in just two days since it was posted and people are loving it.