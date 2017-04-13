Footage of a furless ‘Tickle Me Elmo’ has surfaced on Twitter, as if it to remind us that nothing is sacred any more. A video of the mechanical toy being tickled was tweeted by the Canada Science and Technology Museum yesterday, sparking an instant outcry from fans of the much-loved Sesame Street character.

The museum was forced to defend its actions after concerned tweeters asked how Elmo had ended up in such a state.

One journalist quipped that the clip could pave the way for Elmo’s return to the big screen, albeit in a rather different genre.

Hollywood producers: here's your next horror movie https://t.co/ivWZBFebGw — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) April 12, 2017

But the consensus seems to be that the footage was about as powerful as nightmare fodder gets.

Guess I won't be sleeping tonight after all.



(It's the eyes and mouth that really freak me out.) https://t.co/VuMperJkdN — Transcult Priestess (@sapphixy) April 12, 2017

If, after that ordeal, you'd like to rekindle your sense of childhood nostalgia, there's some better news from Japan. Toy maker Bandai has re-released the first edition of the Tamagotchi to mark the pocket pet's 20th anniversary. It comes with the original six characters and is retailing for $13 (£10). That's much cheaper than you'll pay for a vintage edition on Amazon, where sellers have been charging up to $130 (£104) in recent months. Sadly, there is a catch – sales are limited to the Japanese market.