Newly-released testimony from the founder of the firm behind the infamous ‘WaterSportsGate’ dossier on Donald Trump has claimed someone has died as a result of its publication. Speaking to the US Judiciary Committee last week, Fusion GPS founder, Glenn Simpson, also alleged the FBI had a source within the President’s election campaign team, the Trump Organisation makes dubious claims to reduce its tax bills and Trump himself continued to associate with a businessman after he learned of his ties to organised crime. The explosive testimony from Simpson and his lawyer was made public on Tuesday by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein in an effort to quash the “innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript”.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Trump has repeatedly called the dossier "garbage".

The testimony says: 1) ON TAXES “One of the things we found out was that, you know, when it comes to paying taxes, Donald Trump claims to not have much stuff. At least the Trump organization. So they would make filings with various state and local authorities saying that their buildings weren’t worth much.” 2) ON FELIX SATER, CONVICTED IN 1998 FOR HIS ROLE IN A MAFIA-ORCHESTRATED STOCK FRAUD SCHEME “This was something [Trump] didn’t want to talk about and testified under oath he wouldn’t know Felix if he ran into him in the street. That was not true. He knew him well and, in fact, continued to associate with him long after he learned of Felix’s organised crime ties. So, you know, that tells you something about somebody.” 3) ON PUBLICATION OF THE DOSSIER “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work.” 4) ON POSSIBILITY TRUMP WAS BEING BLACKMAILED “You know, after the first memo, you know, [former MI6 agent Christopher Steele] said he was very concerned about whether this represented a national security threat and said he wanted to ― he said he thought we were obligated to tell someone in government, in our government about this information.” 5) ON THE FBI TRUSTING STEELE... ″...because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing, and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organisation.”

6/Yet one more note: remember Christopher Steele is a former MI6 Agent who served in Russia & had previously worked for FBI in FIFA investigation so he had a track record. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 9, 2018

The full transcript can be read here...

Fusion GPS has been under attack by the White House and Republican lawmakers over the dossier, which is central to investigations in Congress and by a federal special counsel into allegations that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump win, and any potential collusion by the Trump campaign. “The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” said Dianne Feinstein, who is the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public,” she said in a statement.

#FusionGPS Transcript contradicts GOP argument #SteeleDossier was a political document. First, Steele went to FBI himself concerned Trump being blackmailed, fearing “national security threat” said Simpson 1/ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 9, 2018

Simpson, who previously worked as a reporter at the Wall Street Journal, had asked that a transcript of his 10 hours of testimony in August before Judiciary Committee staff be made public, Feinstein said. The congressional panel is one of three investigating the Russia matter. Russia has denied allegations of election meddling and Trump denies any collusion by his campaign with Moscow. Feinstein released the testimony after the panel’s Republican chairman, Charles Grassley, called on Friday for a criminal investigation into former British spy Christopher Steele. Steele was working for Fusion GPS when he compiled a “dossier” of allegations of financial and personal links between Trump, his advisers and Russia. Although several news organisations, including Reuters, were briefed on Steele’s dossier before the November 2016 election, most decided not to report on the material because its inflammatory and sometimes salacious content could not be verified. Allegations included claims Trump paid prostitutes to urinate in front of him on a bed previously slept on by the Obamas, colloquially known as a ‘Golden Shower’. This is what spawned the hashtag #WaterSportsGate, leading to a smorgasbord of urine-related puns at the time.

Acts now tipped for Trump's inauguration: Wet Wet Wet, Wee Papa Girl Rappers, Waterboys, Yello, Slash from Guns'N'Roses #watersportsgate — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) January 11, 2017