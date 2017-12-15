All Sections
    G-Eazy Is The Latest Musician To Collaborate With H&M

    👕👕👕

    15/12/2017 11:38 GMT

    H&M today announced its next fashion collaboration would be with American rapper G-Eazy, launching in Spring 2018.

    The popular artist, most well-known for his 2015 single ‘Me, Myself & I’, has attracted a legion of fans in the fashion crowd for his unique sense of style.

    HM / SORAYA ZAMAN

    In an interview with H&M ahead of the launch, he said: “Style has been important to me my whole life, long before I could afford to dress how I would like to. I just see it as another way to express yourself.”

    The 28-year-old certainly seems to be the right choice for H&M. He takes simple pieces and gives them a twist with accessories, which is perfect for the basics and essentials he will be designing for the every man.

    A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

    Still, everyone has their fair share of fashion faux pas.

    G-Eazy admits that his previous red carpet looks may have taken things too far.

    “I know I took a risk at the VMAs that may not have gone so well. I wore leather trousers, a red velvet shirt completely unbuttoned and opened, and I kind of got some flack for it,” he said, recalling the 2016 look.

    “Looking back, maybe I could have hit a couple buttons on that. [Laughs] But I said, I’m at the VMAs and I’m in skinny, black leather trousers and a red velvet shirt. Why not?” 

    A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

    G-Eazy with Kim Kardashian at the VMAs in New York in 2016

    The collaboration is to be released on 1 March 2018. 

