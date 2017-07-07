All Sections
    • NEWS
    07/07/2017 16:13 BST

    G20 Summit: 160 Police Officers Injured And Cars Set Alight As Anti-Capitalist Protests Turn Violent

    Hamburg politicians called the violence 'frightening'.

    Around 160 police officers have been injured during violent anti-capitalist protests in Hamburg as some of the world’s most important leaders meet for the G20 summit. 

    Police are sending reinforcements from across Germany to help deal with thousands of demonstrators who have set fire to cars, rubbish bins and wooden pallets, Reuters reported.

    According to the news agency, 45 protesters have been temporarily detained and another 15 taken into custody. 

    The pilots of a police helicopter also reportedly suffered eye injuries after lasers were directed at them. 

    Hamburg’s interior minister Andy Grote called the violence “frightening”. 

    Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    An anti-G20 protestor waves a flag in front of a burning bin 

    The protests started yesterday (Thursday) with a peaceful artistic demonstration, with people painting themselves as zombies to appeal for “more humanity”. 

    But later in the day, protests turned violent during a “Welcome To Hell” march as demonstrators started fires, damaged cars and threw bottles in “roving clashes” that last until midnight. 

    This morning, hundreds more demonstrators gathered to mark the first day of the G20 summit, with The Telegraph reporting that Melania Trump was blocked from attending an event for spouses due to the security risk. 

    Videos from the scene show police in riot gear turning water cannons on protestors, who were attempting a sit in. 

    The G20 summit protests, in pictures: 

     ‘Zombie’ protest, Thursday: 

    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Performance artists covered themselves in clay in a 'public appeal for humanity' 
    Pool via Getty Images
    A woman painted grey lies on the ground as part of the performance 
    Pool via Getty Images
    Performers began shedding their grey clothes to show bright clothing underneath 
    Pool via Getty Images
    Protesters dance together in the street 

    Welcome To Hell march: 

    Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
    Protesters hold placards during the Welcome To Hell march in Hamburg 
    Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
    German riot police stand in front of protesters 
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    German anti-riot police rush towards protesters in Hamburg 
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Riot police and protesters clash 
    Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    The aftermath of the ‘Welcome To Hell’ march: 

    Max Marquardt / HuffPost
    Photos show a number of burned out cars in the city following Thursday night's violent protests 
    Max Marquardt / HuffPost
    The front of a bank with a smashed window and graffiti 

    Protests on the first day of the summit:  

    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    A demonstrator sits on the road in front of police 
    Alexander Koerner via Getty Images
    Protesters participate in a peaceful anti-G20 march 
    RONNY HARTMANN via Getty Images
    Young women in Hamburg have written 'Tits against G20' on their chest in protest 
    DANIEL REINHARDT via Getty Images
    Demonstrators are hit by water cannons during protests on Friday 
    DAVID YOUNG via Getty Images
    Photos capture soaked protesters in Hamburg 

     

     

     

