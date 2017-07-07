Around 160 police officers have been injured during violent anti-capitalist protests in Hamburg as some of the world’s most important leaders meet for the G20 summit.

Police are sending reinforcements from across Germany to help deal with thousands of demonstrators who have set fire to cars, rubbish bins and wooden pallets, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, 45 protesters have been temporarily detained and another 15 taken into custody.

The pilots of a police helicopter also reportedly suffered eye injuries after lasers were directed at them.

Hamburg’s interior minister Andy Grote called the violence “frightening”.