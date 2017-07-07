Around 160 police officers have been injured during violent anti-capitalist protests in Hamburg as some of the world’s most important leaders meet for the G20 summit.
Police are sending reinforcements from across Germany to help deal with thousands of demonstrators who have set fire to cars, rubbish bins and wooden pallets, Reuters reported.
According to the news agency, 45 protesters have been temporarily detained and another 15 taken into custody.
The pilots of a police helicopter also reportedly suffered eye injuries after lasers were directed at them.
Hamburg’s interior minister Andy Grote called the violence “frightening”.
The protests started yesterday (Thursday) with a peaceful artistic demonstration, with people painting themselves as zombies to appeal for “more humanity”.
But later in the day, protests turned violent during a “Welcome To Hell” march as demonstrators started fires, damaged cars and threw bottles in “roving clashes” that last until midnight.
This morning, hundreds more demonstrators gathered to mark the first day of the G20 summit, with The Telegraph reporting that Melania Trump was blocked from attending an event for spouses due to the security risk.
Videos from the scene show police in riot gear turning water cannons on protestors, who were attempting a sit in.