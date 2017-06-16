Gabby Logan has said she allows her 11-year-old children to experiment with their clothes and hobbies, rather than forcing gender stereotypes on them.
The BBC Sports presenter, 44, who is mum to twins Reuben and Lois with her husband Kenny Logan, said she wants her kids to make up their own minds about what they enjoy.
“I encourage gender fluidity at home,” she told The Sun.
“I don’t try to force my daughter into only being into girly things like clothes and makeup.
“And I don’t try to force my son into only being interested in typically male things either.”
Logan said she and her husband always let their children make their own minds up about what they want to wear, too.
“If my daughter wants to wear an outfit I don’t like – or have her hair a certain way – I won’t intervene,” she added.
Logan isn’t the only celebrity parent to speak out about not imposing gender stereotypes on her childre.
Before his daughter was born, Russell Brand said on the Jonathon Ross show that he wasn’t going to force a gender on his baby.
“We don’t know the gender I may not even ever impose a gender upon it,” he said in October 2016.
“Let the child grow up and be the whatever the hell it is, never tell it there is such a concept.”