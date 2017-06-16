Gabby Logan has said she allows her 11-year-old children to experiment with their clothes and hobbies, rather than forcing gender stereotypes on them.

The BBC Sports presenter, 44, who is mum to twins Reuben and Lois with her husband Kenny Logan, said she wants her kids to make up their own minds about what they enjoy.

“I encourage gender fluidity at home,” she told The Sun.

“I don’t try to force my daughter into only being into girly things like clothes and makeup.

“And I don’t try to force my son into only being interested in typically male things either.”