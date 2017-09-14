This Amazing Gadget Gives You A Cold Side Of The Pillow, All Night

The cold side of the pillow is one of life’s little luxuries, but disappointingly it is one that only lasts for a fleeting few seconds before your face has successfully warmed it right up. But what if there was a device that could actually help keep your pillow cool all night long?

Turns out, that this technology-that-dreams-are-made-of isn’t just fiction, in fact there are people out there actively trying to bring it to customers via a Kickstarter campaign.

Moona is the world’s only “active” device that works all night long to keep your head cold, and subsequently improve the quality of your deep sleep (your core temperature is really important for ensuring you sleep like a baby).

The device itself looks a little bit like a memory foam pad, that you have to slide inside your pillowcase.

You then connect it to a barrel-shaped hub (disclaimer, if you don’t have a bedside table at the same height as your bed this could be problematic) but we’ll overlook that for now.

The hub is then responsible for being a mini water plant, that cools water and sends it down the connecting tube straight into your pillowcase. It is then dispersed via a systems of mesh water pockets, thus keeping you cool.

Although this sounds dreamy, we can’t help but feel the slow hum of water flowing around by your ear all night might make you feel a little like you’re floating in a swimming pool (and not in a good way).

And because it is 2017, and nothing is complete without an app, the device has a smartphone-based control centre where you can set your own resting and waking temperatures.

