Clothes belonging to Gaia, 19, were found on Thursday on open land south of the Dorset town near cliffs.

Richard Sutherland joined volunteers who were searching the areas around Swanage on Saturday afternoon.

The father of missing teenager Gaia Pope has thanked hundreds of people for trying to find his daughter, who has not been seen for 11 days.

Speaking to members of the public who had gathered at Durlston Country Park, her father said: “I just want to say a massive thank you for coming out.

“It is very heart warming and the support gives us a lot of hope.”

The mass searches had been organised by the Find Gaia group on Facebook and saw volunteers gather at the country park, near the main beach and to the north of the town looking for the teenager, who suffers from severe epilepsy.

Since she disappeared hundreds of missing person posters have been distributed across the county.

Detectives have arrested and released under investigation three people, a 71-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, named locally as Paul Elsey.

On Friday, Gaia’s mother, Natasha, said she has not given up hope her daughter will be found alive – saying “I believe miracles can happen”.

In a message posted on social media she said: “I believe in this community and I believe miracles can happen.

“I am holding onto hope, along with Gaia’s sisters and the whole family who are my strength. Please hold on with us.

“My eternal thanks to everyone who is out there searching for my little girl. Please come out over the weekend and do what you can. Every one of you makes a difference.”