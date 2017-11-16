Police investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Gaia Pope have discovered “items of women’s clothing” in a field near Swanage.
A cordon is in place and Gaia’s family have been informed of the discovery, Dorset Police said.
The 19-year-old, from Langton Matravers, was staying at an address in Swanage when she disappeared on the afternoon of 7 November.
Earlier this week detectives arrested a 71-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both known to Gaia, on suspicion of her murder. They have been released under investigation.
The family of the missing teenager, who has epilepsy and did not leave with her medication, have released a statement through police saying: “We will find you darling girl. The thought of seeing the sunshine of your smile again soon keeps us all going and hoping.”
Gaia was last seen wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Gaia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9:179. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org