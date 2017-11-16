Police investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Gaia Pope have discovered “items of women’s clothing” in a field near Swanage.

A cordon is in place and Gaia’s family have been informed of the discovery, Dorset Police said.

The 19-year-old, from Langton Matravers, was staying at an address in Swanage when she disappeared on the afternoon of 7 November.