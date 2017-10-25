A gambler branded the “Tiger Woods of poker” has lost a Supreme Court challenge over £7.7 million he claims he won honestly at a London casino.

American Phil Ivey has been fighting to recover the money since successfully playing a version of baccarat known as Punto Banco at Mayfair’s Crockfords Club in 2012.

Owner Genting Casinos UK said Ivey used a technique called “edge-sorting”, claiming it was not a legitimate playing strategy.

However, the 40-year-old maintained he won fairly, the Press Association reported.