Tom Hanks had better watch his back, as he has been added to Arya Stark’s Kill List.

While the Oscar-winning actor may not be in ‘Game Of Thrones’, he became a surprise addition to the fatal list after appearing on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ alongside ‘GOT’ star Maisie Williams.

During the interview, Graham revealed that Maisie often gets requests from fans of the fantasy series for her to recite the list with their names added to the end - something which she then did for Tom, and indeed Graham and fellow guest Anthony Joshua.

Hopefully though, the trio will not meet the same fate as Walder Frey and Meryn Trant did.

Watch the video above to see how it played out...