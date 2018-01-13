All Sections
    13/01/2018 11:45 GMT

    Maisie Williams Adds Tom Hanks To Arya Stark’s Kill List On 'The Graham Norton Show'

    😱😱😱

    Tom Hanks had better watch his back, as he has been added to Arya Stark’s Kill List. 

    While the Oscar-winning actor may not be in ‘Game Of Thrones’, he became a surprise addition to the fatal list after appearing on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ alongside ‘GOT’ star Maisie Williams

    During the interview, Graham revealed that Maisie often gets requests from fans of the fantasy series for her to recite the list with their names added to the end - something which she then did for Tom, and indeed Graham and fellow guest Anthony Joshua

    Hopefully though, the trio will not meet the same fate as Walder Frey and Meryn Trant did.

    Watch the video above to see how it played out...

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Tom Hanks and Maisie Williams

    While on the show, Maisie also dropped some hints about the final series of ‘Game Of Thrones’, which will not air until 2019. 

    “We’re still making it,” she said. “It is so much fun now there is only a small group of us left and it’s exciting to know everything that is going on.”

    ‘The Graham Norton Show’ airs Fridays at 10.35pm on BBC One. 

    Conversations