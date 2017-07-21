Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been forced to deny rumours they are engaged.

Reports suggested the ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor recently proposed to his former co-star during a romantic meal, claiming they had already begun planning their wedding.

PA Wire/PA Images Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are NOT engaged

However, his spokesperson denied the story when approached by the Daily Express.

HuffPost UK has reached out to his rep for further comment.

A source had previously told US magazine Life & Style: “Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her.

The pair first met seven years ago on ‘Game Of Thrones’, where Rose played Ygritte from series two to four, while Kit continues to play Jon Snow.

They have been private about their relationship and did not reveal they were dating until last year.

However, Kit revealed during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ over the summer that he and Rose had moved in together.

It was recently reported they had bought a luxurious,15th century £1.75 million country house in East Anglia.

Meanwhile, the seventh and penultimate series of ‘Game Of Thrones’ launched earlier this week, much to the delight of fans, although there were some who were less than impressed with a certain celebrity cameo in the episode.

