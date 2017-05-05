We’ve got some seriously good news for ‘Game Of Thrones’ fans, as it’s been revealed that “multiple spin-off shows” based on characters from the fantasy series are currently in the pipeline.
‘Game Of Thrones’ viewers are currently eagerly awaiting season seven of the hit drama, and there’s now even more to look forward to, thanks to a new deal between HBO and writer George RR Martin.
The BBC reports that HBO has agreed a new deal with the novelist behind the original ‘Game Of Thrones’ books, which guarantees an unspecified number of spin-off shows, which will “explore different time periods” in the universe create in George’s novels.
A HBO spokeswoman has since confirmed the news, and is quoted as having said: “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”
The upcoming series of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is the penultimate one and a certain Ed Sheeran will be making a guest appearance.
The ‘Galway Girl’ singer teased details of his appearance earlier this week.
“I do a scene with Maisie [Williams, who plays Arya Stark],” he told The Hits Radio. “I sing a song and then she goes, ‘oh, that’s a nice song’.”