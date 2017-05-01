Ed Sheeran has spoken out about his upcoming cameo in ‘Game Of Thrones’, revealing there’ll be a musical element to his part.

The ‘Galway Girl’ singer, who has not been away from the singles or albums chart here in the UK since the release of his third album earlier this year, confirmed last month that he’d be appearing in the hit HBO show.

And while details of exactly what his role will entail are still being kept firmly under wraps, he’s revealed that his character will be singing.