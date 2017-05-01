Ed Sheeran has spoken out about his upcoming cameo in ‘Game Of Thrones’, revealing there’ll be a musical element to his part.
The ‘Galway Girl’ singer, who has not been away from the singles or albums chart here in the UK since the release of his third album earlier this year, confirmed last month that he’d be appearing in the hit HBO show.
And while details of exactly what his role will entail are still being kept firmly under wraps, he’s revealed that his character will be singing.
He told The Hits Radio, of his upcoming stint: “I do a scene with Maisie [Williams, who plays Arya Stark]. I sing a song and then she goes, ‘oh, that’s a nice song’.”
Wow. Do we smell an Emmy?
While Ed is obviously best known for his music, this isn’t his first foray onto the small screen.
Back in 2015, he took some time out from his busy touring schedule Down Under to film scenes for ‘Home And Away’ and back in March, he starred alongside People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM gang as part of a Comic Relief sketch.
Plus, who could forget his infamous appearance on the short-lived ITV musical drama, ‘Britannia High’, in which Arlene Phillips gave his dancing abilities some serious side eye?
The seventh and penultimate series of ‘Game Of Thrones’ will debut in July.
Unlike past series, which have all consisted of 10 episodes, this one will contain just seven, with a handful of new additions to the cast, including British actors Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.