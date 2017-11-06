Gap Between Britain's Regional Economies Is Biggest Of Any Country In Europe, Labour MP Says

The gap between Britain’s regional economies is starker than that of any other country in Europe thanks to the north’s poor transport links, according to a Labour MP.

Diana Johnson, who will lead a debate on the issue on the Commons on Monday evening, says for every £1 of government spending in the north, London received £2.59 - and future budgets should concentrate on redressing the balance.

The Hull MP fears the difference will become more pronounced after plans to electrify northern rail projects were scrapped.

“The gap in transport investment between the north and the capital is stark, and it is widening,” she is expected to say.

“From 2016/17, future projects are set to be even more skewed towards our capital, with London getting £4.55. Nowhere is this divide more apparent than in Yorkshire and Humber. We are to get just £190 per head in future transport investment, the lowest of any UK region. London will get £1,943.”