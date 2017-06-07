Gap’s new ‘Bridging The Gap’ campaign celebrates diversity with an all-star line-up.

Directed and styled by British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the American high street retailer’s campaign features a diverse cast of 14 famous faces.

From models and actresses to sports stars, everyone comes together wearing the brand’s iconic white tee, and dancing to 70s classic ‘Sunny’ by Boney M.

“This project is about authenticity and people living their truths,” Enninful said in a statement.

“I love the optimistic American style that Gap celebrates and the simplicity of the basic white T-shirt that allows you to be yourself.”