Gap’s new ‘Bridging The Gap’ campaign celebrates diversity with an all-star line-up.
Directed and styled by British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the American high street retailer’s campaign features a diverse cast of 14 famous faces.
From models and actresses to sports stars, everyone comes together wearing the brand’s iconic white tee, and dancing to 70s classic ‘Sunny’ by Boney M.
“This project is about authenticity and people living their truths,” Enninful said in a statement.
“I love the optimistic American style that Gap celebrates and the simplicity of the basic white T-shirt that allows you to be yourself.”
Featuring Yara Shahidi, Priyanka Chopra and Wiz Khalifa, the campaign is undeniably uplifting.
British model and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah took to Instagram on Tuesday 6 May to share what the campaign meant to her.
“Bridging The Gap to me means making space for the next generation, looking at things without judgement and unifying women,” Aboah wrote.
“Love you so much uncle Edward, very, very proud.”
Actress and activist Shahidi, also took to Instagram to share her thoughts:
“Communities unite when we allow one another to authentically blossom and shine,” Shahidi wrote.
Actress Chopra, who sings in the video, hopes a lot of positivity will come from the campaign:
“#BridgingTheGap is exactly what the world needs right now,” Chopra posted on Instagram on Tuesday 6 June.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re from; what matters right now is what you stand for, and we need to stand for love and humanity.
“Thank you, Edward Enninful for giving me such a ‘Sunny’ song to sing... actually singing this iconic song myself was amazing!
“Shoutout to the one and only Boney M and Bobby Hebb! Loved doing this video with all these amazing people!
“I hope this inspires a deeper connect with one another.”
You can see the full video here: