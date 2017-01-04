Someone Managed To Return An Outfit To Gap That Was 17 Years Old

Suss out the sizing.

"Vintage sizing is not like modern sizing and can be a minefield," says Pamper.



"I’ve got sizes from 14 to 22 in my vintage collection and they all fit me, which gives you some idea of how wildly sizes can vary.



"Ignore the size label. Women’s proportions change each decade, this is down to everything from underwear to diet.



"1950s clothes will tend to have very nipped in waists with proportionally larger busts and hips, think hourglass shape.



"1960s clothes however have a tendency towards a straighter and less pronounced shape with smaller bust areas.



"In addition, many people made their own clothes or had their clothes made, so some vintage clothes will have very specific proportions that don’t match any size charts. With this in mind, measurements are the way forward when buying vintage.



"Never go by the size on vintage clothing labels and only by the measurements. All online retailers should provide measurements, along with details about how those measurements have been taken.



"Then you should compare these measurements with something you already own that fits well, and preferably in a similar material, as materials have different thicknesses and this will affect the fit."