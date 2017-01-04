Someone Managed To Return An Outfit To Gap That Was 17 Years Old

Return policies can frustrate even the most level-headed of people, but in this case - it’s the shop that is shaming the customer.
A staff member from a Gap store in America (exact location not known) took the below photo of a hilarious sign spotted in their company break room, and posted it to Reddit with the caption “I love retail”.
“Who on earth accepted this as a return?!?!?!” the sign reads, next to a shirt and waistcoat on a hanger.
”This item is from the summer of 2000! That was almost 17 years ago! Our return policy is 45 days! If you’re not sure, ASK!,” the message continues.
Yep, some sneaky shopper managed to return an outfit bought more than 16 years ago just because the tags were still attached.
This must be why most shops ask for the receipt...
The Huffington Post UK has contacted Gap for comment.