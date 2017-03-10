International Women’s Day is about championing women of all races and backgrounds, so when Garnier UK posted a less than diverse image on Wednesday 8 March, they received a fair bit of criticism.

Featuring Davina McCall, Holly Willoughby, Angela Scanlon, Fearne Cotton, Estee Lalonde and Danielle Peazer - all ambassadors for the brand - the image was intended to celebrate women, but people commented on their failure to cover multiple ethnicities.

Reaching out to Garnier UK for comment they provided the statement below:

“We acknowledge that this image does not represent every community and background, but we feel it features a selection of women who are inspiring.”