Gary Barlow has admitted he doesn’t want to see any former reality stars progress on his singing show ‘Let It Shine’.

The Take That singer is currently looking for a new group to appear in ‘The Band’, a jukebox musical featuring the boyband’s biggest hits.

And while past shows like ‘The Voice’, ‘X Factor’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ have been known at times to recycle contestants, Gary has insisted there won’t be any of that on ‘Let It Shine’.