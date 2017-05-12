Gary Barlow is already looking ahead to Take That’s 30th anniversary, revealing that all five members of the original group are planning to come together to celebrate the landmark.
Pop fans probably shouldn’t start queueing for tickets to their reunion shows just yet, though, as it won’t be until 2022.
Yes, while the band has already poured cold water on the suggestion of a full reunion to commemorate their 25th anniversary this year, Gary has revealed that something is in the works, even if it’s not for another five years.
Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: “We’re planning something to do for the 30-year all together.
“We’re looking that far ahead, something big, maybe a new record, maybe a greatest hits with a big tour.”
The last time the group performed as a five-piece was on their ‘Progress Live’ tour in 2011, after which Robbie Williams, who had returned to the group especially for the accompanying group, decided to focus once again on his career as a solo artist.
Since then, Jason Orange also chose not to continue with the group, while Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have released two albums as a three-piece, reaching number two in the UK albums chart in March with ‘Wonderland’.
Back in February, Robbie briefly reunited with Take That to perform ‘The Flood’ on the reality show ‘Let It Shine’, which looked for a new group to appear in a jukebox musical based on the boyband’s hits.
However, Jason declined to take part in the performance.