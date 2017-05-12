Gary Barlow is already looking ahead to Take That’s 30th anniversary, revealing that all five members of the original group are planning to come together to celebrate the landmark.

Pop fans probably shouldn’t start queueing for tickets to their reunion shows just yet, though, as it won’t be until 2022.

Yes, while the band has already poured cold water on the suggestion of a full reunion to commemorate their 25th anniversary this year, Gary has revealed that something is in the works, even if it’s not for another five years.