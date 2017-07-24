Gary Lineker Voices 'Total And Utter Support' For BBC Female Stars Amid Gender Pay Gap Row

Gary Lineker has offered his “total and utter support” to the BBC’s female stars, amid the on-going gender pay gap row.

The ‘Match Of The Day’ presenter has spoken out after some of the corporation’s top female talent called for their male counterparts to help in their mission to fight for equal pay.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Gary Lineker voiced his support for the BBC's female talent

After one fan tweeted the list directly to Gary asking him to voice his feelings, he responded, writing: “Certainly get my total and utter support.”

Good point #BBCWomen where are the voices of BBC men on this? Come on @GaryLineker & rest of you guys let's hear your support https://t.co/pxv0MoGI1X — Pip O'Byrne (@fiac28) July 23, 2017

Certainly get my total and utter support. https://t.co/Oc4SS36xus — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 23, 2017

Last week’s report revealed Gary is the second-highest paid BBC star, earning as much as £1,799,999 - far more than female sports presenters Sue Barker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding.

His support comes after his agent hit back at claims they were “sexist” for appearing to suggest female BBC stars weren’t paid as much as men because female agents were “not as tough”.

Gary’s agent Jon Holmes previously told PA: “I can only speak for sport but it is a gross failure for an agent if their clients are doing the same job [as men] on less money...

“Maybe women feel happier being represented by women and women are not as tough but I have found women very tough negotiators and vowed never to buy a house off a woman.”