Gary Lineker has been revealed as the second highest earner at the BBC, taking home at least £1.75m in 2016.

The corporation was forced to publish the salaries of its top talent who earn above £150,000 paid for by the licence fee.

The sports pundit, who came second in the list behind Chris Evans on £2.24m last year, was already braced for a social media backlash - which arrived right on queue soon after the news broke.