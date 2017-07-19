Gary Lineker has been revealed as the second highest earner at the BBC, taking home at least £1.75m in 2016.

The corporation was forced to publish the salaries of its top talent who earn above £150,000 paid for by the licence fee.

The sports pundit, who came second in the list behind Chris Evans on £2.24m last year, was already braced for a social media backlash - which arrived right on queue soon after the news broke.

Sells Spuds,Preaches equality,joins tax avoidance schemes,trousers £1.8m from the taxpayer 4 sitting on a sofa once a week #Lineker #BBCpay — Rod Bishop (@rodbishop15) July 19, 2017

It totally disgusts me how much the likes of Chris Evans and Gary Lineker get paid .. their job does not justify that kind of salary #BBCpay — Jacqui P (@Jacqui1970) July 19, 2017

Chris Evans works 5 days a week, 3 or 4 hours per day on Air. Lineker works 1 day per week, 1 hour on air.... #BBCpay — Dave Walker (@DaveW82) July 19, 2017

Gary Lineker feels politically homeless. Thanks to the BBC that's a bad as it's gonna get.#bbcpay pic.twitter.com/tXo61Y6zGc — A Voice In The Crowd (@stevebrookstein) July 19, 2017

Tweeting before the reveal, he wished his followers a “happy BBC salary day” and inferred he would need the protection of a tin helmet once the figures were made public.

He had directed his critics to place their blame with “my agent and the other TV channels that pay more” for his high income.

Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

Fans replied with their support, including Lord Alan Sugar.

you were a superb example of a man in your playing days and are a superb presenter. Your'e worth it — Andrew Dallin (@adallin) July 19, 2017

If we want quality television then we have to have quality presenters, and they, like anything else, cost money. — Brexit SabotEUr (@DebunkUKIPlies) July 19, 2017

Gary, I find football boring & I prefer Kettle crisps but well done on being happy & successful. You've earned it. — Aron Johnston (@aronpaul8778) July 19, 2017

You should not worry. You are in a market where presenters are paid at going rates ITV CH 4 pay more than the BBC. You have shown loyalty https://t.co/BY54MsR1kj — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 19, 2017

But such tweets quickly became drowned out by Lineker’s critics.