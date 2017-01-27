Gary Lineker thinks homework should be banned for kids.

The 56-year-old ‘Match of the Day’ host, who is dad to George, 24, Harry, 22, Tobias, 20, and Angus, 18, thinks kids do enough studying during school hours.

“Homework should be banned,” he told Sport magazine. “All it does is drive a massive wedge between parents and children because you end up having to do it for them, and it’s stressful.

“They get stressed and they don’t want to do it. They’re at school long enough as it is. Why do you have to come home and do two hours of homework?”