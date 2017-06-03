Gary Lineker And Piers Morgan In Twitter Spat Over Nuclear War

A special edition of BBC Question Time on Friday night saw an audience somewhat preoccupied with the issue of the nuclear deterrent give Jeremy Corbyn something of a going over.
Many online also clearly felt strongly about the issue, including Gary Lineker:
His view was apparently supported by many, with the tweet garnering over 29,000 likes at the time of writing.
But unsurprisingly Lineker’s regular Twitter sparring partner Piers Morgan was unable to resist joining the debate.
The pair then proceeded to have heated debate about the issue...
Although generally seen to be a fairly successful appearance for Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader did become somewhat uncomfortable while discussing Trident.
He was asked by an audience member: “If Britain was under imminent under threat from nuclear weapons, how would you react?”
To which Corbyn replied: “I would do everything that I can to ensure that any threat is actually dealt with earlier on by negotiations and by talks. I think the idea of anyone anywhere in the world using a nuclear weapon is utterly appalling.”
This was immediately seized upon by the Conservatives as a sign of weakness:
Pressed by host David Dimbleby, Corbyn then ruled out using nuclear weapons first in a conflict and refused to be drawn on whether he would be prepared to use them as a retaliatory measure.