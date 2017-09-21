Nine British School Children Taken To Hospital After Gas Leak At Spanish Hotel

Nine British children on a school trip have been taken to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in northern Spain.
The gas leak at the four-star Hotel Campomar, in the village of Isla near Santander, was reported at 8:10pm British time on Thursday.
The children were taken to Hospital de Valdecilla with minor injuries, the BBC reported. Five adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries and 22 with minor injuries.
None of those seriously injured are thought to include the British youngsters.
A group of pensioners from Malaga are among those affected by the suspected carbon monoxide leak.
According to the Daily Express, a hotel worker confirmed the British children went to hospital as a precaution. She said:
“They are all okay. They only found about something was wrong when ambulances started arriving.
“The problem has been on the second floor where Spanish pensioners were staying and was confined largely to four rooms.
“The British children were taken to hospital simply to rule out the possibility they had suffered any harm.”