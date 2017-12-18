Guests and staff at a hotel in Wales have been evacuated after the building was engulfed by a serious fire.
Fire services from across the country are currently tackling the blaze at the Gateway to Wales Hotel near Queensferry in Flintshire.
The alarm was raised at 4.27am this morning (Monday), with fire-fighters arriving to find the roof space of the building “well alight”.
No-one has been injured in the fire, the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said, with reports suggesting that around 50 people had been successfully evacuate from the building.
However, a number of nearby roads have been closed by police because of the incident, with drivers told to expect “long delays”.
A local school, Sealand Primary School, has also been closed due to the incident.
One nearby resident, Danny Lawton, wrote on Facebook: “Woke up at 5 in the morning to the police banging on the door.
“The woman says: ‘There’s a little bit of a fire at the hotel next door, you need to get out.’”
Sharing a photo of the blaze, he continued: “Not sure what that woman thinks a big fire is, but I’d call this a bit more than a ‘little fire’.”