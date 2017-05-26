Brits departing for a bank holiday break from London’s Gatwick Airport have reported chaotic scenes after being told they can’t take their bags on the plane with them.

Photos being shared on social media on Friday showed hundreds of suitcases piled up at the airport following a baggage system fault affecting both the North and South terminal.

The airport said in a statement that it was working to “resolve the issue” but to “ensure that everyone gets away on time, some flights are departing without bags”.

“Bags will be forwarded to passengers as soon as possible at their destination. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the statement concluded.