Rob Brydon has hinted that comedy ‘Gavin and Stacey’ could be set for a 10th anniversary special, if only to find out what happened to everyone, following Gavin and Stacey’s decision to become parents, and Smithy’s reunion with Nessa. The star of ‘The Trip’ with Steve Coogan, Rob has hinted he’d love “just a Christmas special”, telling the Sun it’s because everyone likes each other so much, so it’d be a joy to do. This will come as welcome news for the many fans of the situation comedy that followed the long-distance love affair between Gavin of Essex and Stacey of Barry, plus the interventions, some asked for, from their friends and family.

BBC Ruth Jones, Joanna Page, Matthew Horne and James Corden in 'Gavin and Stacey'

Although the show only ran for 20 episodes in total, it secured its place in viewers’ hearts, in no small part due to the brilliant writing and star performers, many of whom went onto become very familiar faces on our screens… Matthew Horne - played Gavin, from Billericay Matthew Horne played Culture Club’s drummer and sometime lover of Boy George Jon Miss, in the BBC biopic drama Worried About the Boy. In 2016 he toured British theatres with Catherine Tate. He has also appeared in ’Drunk History’, Death in Paradise’ and as Jack Whitehall’s hapless headmaster in ‘Bad Education’. Joanna Page - played Stacey, from Barry In 2010, Joanna hosted ‘My Pet Shame’. Since 2011, she has provided the voice of the lead character in animation series ‘Poppy Cat’. She starred in BBC drama ‘The Syndicate, and Doctor Who fans will have spotted her as Queen Elizabeth I in the 50th anniversary episode of Doctor Who, ‘The Day of the Doctor’. James Corden - played Smithy, Gavin’s oldest pal ‘Gavin and Stacey’ writer James Corden has been a busy bee since ‘Gavin and Stacey’ finished. Already flushed with success from ‘The History Boys’, he won a Tony Award for ‘One Man Two Guvnors’, and is now the host of US staple ‘The Late Late Show’, where he has made Carpool Karaoke essential viewing. He also continues to present ‘A League of their Own’ sports chat show. Ruth Jones - played Nessa, Stacey’s oldest pal James Corden’s co-writer on ‘Gavin and Stacey’, Ruth Jones has gone on to match her success in long-running ‘Stella’, which her production company makes, set in the Welsh Valleys. She also appears in a series of ads for Tesco.

BBC Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb were also on board

Larry Lamb - played Mick Shipman, Gavin’s father Larry Lamb had been a successful TV actor for years, before ‘Gavin and Stacey’ came along. His other most notable performance has been as Archie Mitchell in ‘EastEnders’, before his character was killed off in 2009. More recently, he joined the cast of ‘New Tricks’ for its final hurrah, taking over from Dennis Waterman. He was also in the jungle for this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Alison Steadman - played Pam Shipman, Gavin’s mother Another familiar face before ‘Gavin and Stacey’, since the show ended in 2010, Alison has been appearing in ‘Boomers’ as Joyce. Rob Brydon - played Stacey’s Uncle Bryn One of the country’s most versatile, Rob Brydon is also one of its most in-demand. Since 2009, he has presented the panel show ‘Would I Lie To You?’ For two years between 2010 and 2012, he hosted a chat show on BBC One. He is about to appear in the third series of ‘The Trip’ alongside Steve Coogan, where both actors play slightly exaggerated versions of themselves during a round of restaurant reviews and contemplations, this time taking them to Spain. Melanie Walters - played Stacey’s mother Gwen She was one of eight celebrities chosen to participate in a week learning Welsh in an eco-friendly chic campsite in Pembrokeshire in the series cariad@iaith:love4language shown on S4C in July 2011. In December 2011 she appeared in the pantomime ‘Cinderella’ at Newport. Since then, she’s also appeared in ‘Doc Martin’, Stella’ and ‘Being Human’ Julia Davis - played Dawn, a close friend of Pam and Mick Shipman Since her role in ‘Gavin and Stacey’, Julia has appeared in a memorable episode of the Black Mirror series, called ‘Fifteen Million Merits’. Her distinctive dark sense of humour has been on display in BBC sketch show ‘It’s Kevin’ and also ‘Psychobitches’ on Sky Arts. She created and starred in the show ‘Hunderby’ which aired on Sky Atlantic, and last year starred in ‘Camping’ on the same channel. She is currently developing a comedy for Channel 4. Sheridan Smith - played Rudi, Smithy’s younger sister Sheridan Smith’s career has gone from strength to strength. During her time on ‘Gavin and Stacey’, she began appearing regularly in ‘Jonathan Creek’, as well as ‘Benidorm’. She has won plaudits for her catalogue of roles in dramas, including ‘Mrs Biggs’, ‘The 7.39’, ‘The Widower’ and biopic ‘Cilla’. More recently, she has starred in ‘The C Word’, ‘Black Work’ and ‘The Moorside’ on the real-life kidnapping of Shannon Matthews. On the London stage, she has also starred in ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Funny Girl’. Pam Ferris - played Cath, Smithy’s mother Already a screen favourite in shows including ‘The Darling Buds of May’ and ‘Rosemary and Thyme’, Pam appeared in the final series of ‘Gavin and Stacey’, before she made a guest appearance in ‘Grandma’s House’. From 2012 to 2016, she was cast in the starring role of Sister Evangelina in ‘Call the Midwife’. Russell Tovey - played Gavin and Smithy’s pal Budgie Russell appeared in the second series of ‘Sherlock’, in the episode ‘The Hounds of Baskerville’, before going on to star in ‘The Job Lot’. From 2013, he had a growing role in US comedy ‘Looking’ and stayed in the US for his role in ‘Quantico’. He also appears in Jimmy McGovern’s drama about British convicts sent to Australia, ‘Banished’.