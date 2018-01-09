Gay Couples Legally Marry At Midnight In Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

Most gay and lesbian couples were required to provide one month’s notice of their intention to marry after marriage equality became law on December 9th 2017, with overwhelming majority support of Parliament.

That made Tuesday the first possible date for gay marriages.

That notice period was waived for some couples who married in recent weeks.

Those exceptional circumstances included a partner’s terminal illness and overseas-based relatives booking flights to Australia before the official start date for the new law was known.