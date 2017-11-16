Gay Times has fired its newly-appointed editor after a series of offensive tweets were unearthed that showed he had made derogatory comments about Jewish people, lesbians and women, among many other targets.

The magazine on Thursday announced that Josh Rivers’ contract had been terminated with “immediate effect” after suspending him - one-month into the job - on Wednesday, after a Buzzfeed News UK expose.

In a statement Gay Times apologised to its readers and distanced itself from Rivers’ behaviour: “We sincerely apologise for the offence that has been caused, particularly to those members of our wider community to whom such inappropriate and unacceptable commentary was the focus.