She agreed demands for her to wear a blindfold at all times during sexual encounters and while watching television, going on a car journey and even sunbathing.

She earlier told the court from behind a curtain where she gave evidence: “I was so desperate to be loved. It’s pathetic, so desperate for love, so desperate.”

Newland claimed both women were gay and struggling with their sexuality when they met up and had sex, with her as Kye, during role-play.

She denied concealing her true identity but was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and cleared of a fourth count.

Newland was jailed for eight years in November 2015 after she was convicted of the same offences by another jury at Chester Crown Court.

But the conviction was quashed in the Court of Appeal last December and a retrial ordered after it was ruled the trial judge’s summing up of the case was not fair and balanced.

Newland, who graduated from the University of Chester with a degree in marketing and creative writing, wailed “I can’t go back to jail,” after being found guilty a second time.

On Thursday she crouched in the dock and wept as she received concurrent terms of six years for three counts of sexual assault in 2013.

Newland received a further sentence of six months to be served consecutively for defrauding her former employers of £9,000 by creating fake client profiles at the internet advertising agency while she was on bail.

The retrial jury was not told of the fraud conviction before it returned its verdicts. The Recorder of Manchester Judge David Stockdale QC lifted reporting restrictions on the fraud.