Instagram Account Dedicated To Gay Dads And Their Kids Is A Must Follow For All Parents

If you’re anything like us then you will know there’s nothing better than scrolling through parenting Instagrams, ogling at other people’s adorable children and realising all homes are as messy as ours. But now one account is quickly becoming our favourite for celebrating adorable (and thriving) families. ‘Gays With Kids’, which has over 50,000 followers, exclusively features gay men and their children in candid snaps.

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Sourced from all over the world, the pictures also come with a caption introducing the family and their children (along with lots of heart and rainbow emojis). Not only is ‘Gays With Kids’ great for brightening up our Instagram timeline, but the organisation also helps gay men considering fatherhood and advocates on their behalf for potential adoption. The founders say: “Gays With Kids is the world’s first and only global resource for gay dads and gay men considering fatherhood. Our mission is to make sure every gay dad feels welcome, represented and connected regardless of his path to fatherhood or where he lives.” Co-founder Brian Rosenberg exclusively told HuffPostUK: “Even after a couple of years running our account, we’re still very touched by the terrific response we get on Instagram! Given the nature of our content, we’re not surprised to receive the occasional homophobic reactions, but we’ve found far fewer of these types of comments on Instagram than on some of our other social media channels.”

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

According to the organisation, their most liked Instagram post ever was from dads Joshua, 31, and Jeremy, 34, who shared a picture of themselves in bed with their son Anakin, while on a trip to Disneyland (above). The couple said of the photo’s popularity: “Regardless [of] how people feel about LGBTQ marriage... a family can be a family with love and support. “Hopefully people see this photo as hope that they, too, can strive for the dream we once dreamed, and make it a reality.” Scroll down to see more of our favourite snaps:

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

A post shared by Gays With Kids (@gays_with_kids) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:48am PDT