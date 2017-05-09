It’s no secret some adults feel things are getting easier for students, and that they would never have got those grades ‘back in your day’.

Especially now with the introduction of a reformed grading system, beginning in August 2017, which will replace traditional A*- G grades with exams marked from nine to one, with nine representing the highest result. Well, now is your chance to prove that you would breeze through a GCSE exam paper, and pass with flying colours.